She-Hulk Almost Had A More Traditional Finale

This article contains major spoilers for "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest Disney+ series "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" aired its finale this week, and its fourth wall-shattering ending has cemented the show as one of the MCU's boldest departures from the status quo so far. Just when it seemed the show was about to devolve into a third act smackdown of laser beams and explosions, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Manslany) takes control of her own narrative, literally.

When all of her friends, family, and enemies have a tense, unexpected gathering in Emil Blonsky's (Tim Roth) cabin, Jennifer notices that this show is starting to really jump the shark. She glances at the camera, "Are you guys into this?" Eventually, she even leaps out of the Disney+ home screen and into our reality, heading to Marvel Studios to speak to the writers room as well as K.E.V.I.N., the algorithmic robot in charge of churning out projects.

Jennifer makes a compromise with K.E.V.I.N. to rewrite the show's last episode to be fulfilling for her character arc, wants, and needs. After all, whose show is this?

In an interview with Marvel's official blog, head writer Jessica Gao revealed that the ending wasn't always planned to be this meta. In fact, the initial pitches for the show's final episode were a lot more standard Marvel fare.