She-Hulk Finale Director Kat Coiro Originally Wanted Kevin Feige To Voice K.E.V.I.N. [Exclusive]

In the interview, Coiro was asked if there was ever any desire for Feige himself to appear, or whether the robot was the plan from square one. "I think he was always supposed to be a robot brain," Coiro told us. The K.E.V.I.N. robot may have emerged out of these discussions with the real Feige, but it was always intended to be the fictional AI-powered story shaper instead of Marvel's real-life shot-caller.

Coiro explains that while K.E.V.I.N. was supposed to be robotic, "there was a hope that [Feige] would lend his voice to the robot," adding an extra layer of humorous realism behind the in-world Marvel AI. Alas, it wasn't meant to be. "That was not something he was interested in," Coiro explains. Feige may have been supportive of Jennifer Walters meeting and challenging K.E.V.I.N., but the show's creative minds were unable to persuade him to provide the robot's actual voice.

Coiro concludes by noting that it may be for the best that Feige didn't voice K.E.V.I.N.: "I think it actually makes a lot more sense as a real robot anyway, because Kevin Feige and K.E.V.I.N. are two different entities." While the AI-powered being may be inspired by Kevin Feige in a She-Hulk wink-and-a-nod way, they're distinct beings, and though we may not see K.E.V.I.N. again, Feige is going nowhere.