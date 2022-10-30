Why Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Doesn't Have An End-Credits Scene

Going into "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" carries with it a lot of emotions. There's an air of finality. Grief and all of its complications is a predominant theme going into this latest chapter. Not since "Avengers: Endgame" has a Marvel Cinematic Universe film arrived with such a feeling of heaviness going in.

The circumstances are different between the two films. "Avengers: Endgame" was the conclusion of 11 years of buildup culminating in one epic showdown. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" bears the weight of honoring and mourning the loss of Chadwick Boseman. Maintaining the balance between honoring the loss of an actor who defined a character for millions while also pushing the MCU forward in its plot trajectory is no easy feat, and certain adjustments and changes needed to be made to honor both asks.

One change that will be most noticeable for fans while watching "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the lack of a end-credits scene. There is a mid-credits scene, so fans will still get something extra for sticking around through the initial credits sequence. Of course, it is good practice to just stay through the credits anyway, to acknowledge everyone's hard work behind the scenes.

But for "Wakanda Forever," director Ryan Coogler and producer Nate Moore decided to forego the traditional MCU end-credits scene. It's not the first time in recent memory that the pattern of two bonus scenes in the credits has been broken; "Avengers: Infinity War" had no mid-credits scene, and "Avengers: Endgame" had no post-credits scenes at all. So, why does "Wakanda Forever" skip the end-credits tag?