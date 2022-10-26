What Is DC Studios? Breaking Down James Gunn And Peter Safran's New Division At Warner Bros.

The entertainment world was dealt a pretty impressive and impactful curveball recently when it was revealed that DC has a new boss (or bosses, to be more exact). James Gunn, director of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "The Suicide Squad," and mega-producer Peter Safran, who worked with Gunn on "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker," as well as helping to develop "The Conjuring" universe, are now steering the ship. Gunn and Safran are officially co-chairmen and chief executive officers of DC Studios.

Up until the appointment of Gunn and Safran, Warner Bros. Discovery had been using the name DC Films as its banner for all things connected to the universe containing Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and literally thousands of other characters. DC Films was created in 2016 shortly after the release of director Zack Snyder's divisive "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." So, in many ways, that represented the so-called Snyderverse era that we all took to calling the DCEU. But it's officially the DC Universe now as the DC Studios era begins.

So, what does all of this mean? What is DC Studios, exactly? How much say will Gunn and Safran have over the future of DC on the movie and TV side of things? We're going to break down all of that and go over what we know in that regard ahead of this brave new chapter in DC's history. Let's dig in.