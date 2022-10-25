James Gunn And Peter Safran To Lead DC Film, TV, And Animation Division

Huge news just broke for DC fans: DC Films is no more but will be replaced by DC Studios, a new division of Warner Bros. What's more, DC Studios has tapped a major name to lead them into the future: James Gunn. The director behind "Peacemaker" and "The Suicide Squad," is reportedly set to serve as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Safran has worked as a producer on Warner Bros. and DC projects for years, including "Shazam!" and "Aquaman," and is currently an executive producer for "Peacemaker."

This comes just days after news broke that DC Films' Walter Hamada, who was president at the company for four years, would be leaving the company despite a contract that was reportedly set through 2023. The Hollywood Reporter is saying that Gunn and Safran's hiring comes at the end of a months-long search for a new studio boss, one that at one point reportedly involved producer Dan Lin. In the end, though, it sounds like CEO David Zaslav thinks Gunn and Safran are the right people for the job – a job that will no doubt shape the entire future of the DC Extended Universe and one of the biggest film companies in the world.

As co-chairs and co-CEOs, the outlet reports that Gunn and Safran will lead DC projects not only in film but also in television and animation. The hiring of Gunn, in particular, is a fairly unprecedented move: it's unusual for a filmmaker to take on a high-level executive job, but Gunn has definitely proven he has the creativity and know-how to make superhero stories that push the envelope and still engage comic book fans. In addition to his work with DC, he's also responsible for Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy.