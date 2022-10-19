Walter Hamada Is Officially Done As President Of DC Films – Here's What This Means

While Hamada hasn't said much of anything on the topic officially, this all seemed quite bitter. The executive's contract had extended through 2023 but, following the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery earlier this year, things got dicey. Zaslav has made sweeping changes and has made clear his desire to find someone for DC Films akin to what Marvel Studios has with Kevin Feige. At one point, that looked to be Dan Lin, but that deal fell apart in the final hour, leaving Hamada without a replacement.

It is worth pointing out that Hamada's track record has been quite good. As head of DC, he saw the release of "Aquaman" (the highest-grossing DC movie ever), "Joker" (the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever), "The Batman," "The Suicide Squad," "Birds of Prey," and "Wonder Woman 1984," as well as "Black Adam." Granted, some of those movies underperformed a bit at the box office, but the pandemic had no small part in that. Aside from his work at DC, Hamanda has produced hits such as "It," "Lights Out," 2009's "Friday the 13th" remake, and a couple of the "Final Destination" movies.

The key thing here is that Hamada is absolutely done at WBD. But with a track record like that, he won't be unemployed a minute longer than he wishes to be. Maybe a big streaming service like Netflix signs him to a development deal. Maybe he starts another production company. Maybe he takes up a position as a head of a division for a rival studio. Regardless, Zaslav's loss is about to be someone else's treasure.