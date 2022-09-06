Dan Lin, Producer Of It And The LEGO Movie, Will Not Be The New Head Of DC Films After All

The hierarchy of power at DC Films is about to change, it just won't be Dan Lin as the man making those big changes. It was reported at the end of August that Lin, a very successful producer behind franchises such as "The LEGO Movie" and Stephen King's "It," among many, many others, was in talks to take over as the new head of DC for Warner Bros. Discovery. Well, those talks have fallen through, and the search continues to fill that role to help guide the DC brand into the future.

As reported by CNBC, Lin and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) got so far as to exchange terms sheets for the deal. However, Lin opted to stay with his own production company, Rideback, rather than have WBD take a stake in the company had he accepted the job. CEO David Zaslav, who took over once WarnerMedia and Discovery merged earlier this year, has made DC a priority and current DC Films head Walter Hamada is expected to depart his post after the release of "Black Adam." With Lin falling through, Zaslav will have to turn elsewhere to find his answer to what Marvel Studios has with Kevin Feige.

Lin seemed like a very solid fit to become DC's own Kevin Feige. Not only did he have a good working relationship with Warner Bros., but he has produced quite a few hits including "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Sherlock Holmes," "The Departed," and the live-action "Aladdin" remake. And let's not forget about "The LEGO Batman Movie," which proved he can make a great DC movie. Lin also produces everything from giant blockbuster hits to awards season fare like "The Two Popes." Feige is a singular entity but if someone were to try and emulate what he does for DC, Lin seemed a fine choice.