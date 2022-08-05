Superhero Bits: The Joker: Folie A Deux Teaser, DC Films May Be Losing A Key Figurehead & More
(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)
In this edition of Superhero Bits:
Walter Hamada may be getting ready to leave DC Films.
Ryan Reynolds has begun training for "Deadpool 3."
"The Flash" movie is still getting released, apparently.
The first teaser for the "Joker" sequel.
You will be able to play the PC edition of Marvel's Spider-Man on Steam Deck
PC gamers were given a pretty handy device earlier this year when the Steam Deck launched, allowing people to have a portable device that can access Steam's entire library of video games. It couldn't have come at a better time, because "Marvel's Spider-Man" is finally coming to PC, which means it is no longer going to languish as a PlayStation exclusive. The even better news is that the folks at Insomniac Games recently confirmed that the game will be coming to the Steam Deck on social media, saying, "Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified!" You're in luck, Steam Deck owners. The game arrives on Steam on August 12.
Grant Gustin shares heartwarming message about The Flash ending
We recently learned that "The Flash" season 9 will conclude the long-running show's run on The CW next year. By the time the finale airs, star Grant Gustin will have spent a decade of his life as Barry Allen on the small screen. The actor recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the news and the message he shared is quite heartfelt. Even if you're not a fan of the show, there's something resonant about a show that endured for so long finally coming to its end. Gustin very clearly cares about this show and the fans.
DC to begin publishing 85th anniversary collections next year
As noted by the folks at Bleeding Cool, DC Comics is technically celebrating its 85th anniversary next year as "Action Comics" #1 first hit shelves in 1938. So the folks at DC, in concert with Penguin Random House, are getting ready to start publishing 85th anniversary collections, starting with a "Superman" collection in April 2023. Will other heroes follow? It's a pretty safe bet, but stay tuned to find out.
A shell of a good collectible
The folks at Premium Collectibles Studio have revealed the upcoming Raphael 1/3 scale statue that certainly lives up to the company's name. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" fans who particularly happen to enjoy what Raph brings to the group are probably not going to find a more detailed and impressive piece to add to their collection — but that comes at a cost. The statue is set to retail for $1,205 and is due to arrive sometime between May and July of 2023. Those interested can get full details and pre-order one by clicking here.
Matt Smith addresses Morbius bombing at the box office
Sony Pictures released "Morbius" earlier this year after the Marvel Comics adaptation had been delayed for more than two years. Unfortunately, despite topping the box office in its opening weekend, the film ultimately served as a major disappointment both critically and commercially. Now, Matt Smith, who played the film's main villain, has addressed the topic in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Smith, for his part, seems to be taking it all in stride:
"Yeah, it was thrown under the bus. But you just have to roll with it. What else are you gonna do? It's a film, at the end of the day, we're not saving lives. For whatever reason, it didn't quite work out and... It is what it is."
"It is what it is" may be the best summation anyone related to the production of "Morbius" has provided to date.
How Thor: Love and Thunder brought those space goats to life
Marvel has revealed a new behind-the-scenes video for "Thor: Love and Thunder" that takes a look at how the screaming space goats were brought to life for the God of Thunder's latest adventure. Jake Morrison, VFX Supervisor for the film, breaks down how Toothgnasher and Toothgrinder were brought to life in brisk but enlightening detail, including life-sized models for reference on set.
Warner Bros. is still releasing The Flash movie
Warner Bros. Discovery recently held a quarterly earnings call and much was said about the company's future. Particularly, CEO David Zaslav addressed the cancellation of "Batgirl" head-on, while also laying out the studio's plans for the future of DC. As for the immediate future? The executive also confirmed that they are indeed still planning to release "The Flash" movie despite the seemingly endless string of troubles for star Ezra Miller.
"We have some great DC films coming up — Black Adam, Shazam, and Flash, and we're working on all of those. We're very excited about them... We've seen them, we think they're terrific, and we think we can make them even better."
Now, does that mean they are going to do some reshoots or try to adjust some things with "The Flash," specifically the involvement of Ezra Miller? Who knows, but they're not prepared to abandon the blockbuster just yet, and that decision takes on new meaning following the axing of "Batgirl." We'll see how this all shakes out as the release date creeps ever closer.
Looks like Ryan Reynolds has started training for Deadpool 3
Shake Weight only workouts coming soon to https://t.co/nP3zEy7Tsn https://t.co/uGxVTew581— Don Saladino (@DonSaladino) August 5, 2022
Don Saladino, personal trainer to the stars, recently shared the above photo on social media revealing that Ryan Reynolds is officially gearing up for "Deadpool 3." It might not seem like a sure thing, but given that the official "Deadpool" social media account shared the photo (complete with Shake Weight joke), it seems like a done deal. That means, in all likelihood, the film is truly getting underway. With any luck, production will begin sooner rather than later.
DC Films president Walter Hamada may quit following Batgirl drama
Some more potential fallout from the "Batgirl" drama has emerged. Per The Hollywood Reporter, DC Films president Walter Hamada has "come to the verge" of leaving the studio. As it stands, the executive has agreed to stay on at least until the release of "Black Adam" in October. Beyond that? Things feel very uncertain.
The report explains that Hamada was said to be quite upset about not being consulted about the decision to scrap the release of "Batgirl," which was deemed not worthy of releasing in theaters but too expensive to release on HBO Max, despite being nearly complete. Hamada, for his part, took the job in 2018 at a tough time following the disastrous release of "Justice League," but under his leadership, movies like "Joker" and "The Batman" have flourished. "The Suicide Squad" did quite well critically but floundered commercially, though it did spawn the hit spin-off "Peacemaker." Be that as it may, it smells very much like his tenure is coming to a close.
Joker: Folie a Deux gets a brief teaser confirming release date
Joker: Folie à Deux October 4, 2024. Repost: Todd Phillips "Cheek to Cheek. 10.4.24" pic.twitter.com/eyZnHAAunZ— Joker Movie (@jokermovie) August 4, 2022
Lastly, perhaps to distract from the rest of the bad headlines, Warner Bros. released the above teaser, confirming that "Joker: Folie a Deux" is coming, and it will hit theaters in October 2024. The "Joker" seque. will arrive a full five years after Joaquin Phoenix's first turn as the Clown Prince of Crime went on to earn more than $1 billion at the box office in 2019. Also, as we can see, the teaser confirms that none other than Lady Gaga will be joining Phoenix as Harley Quinn. As was previously revealed, the sequel will also be a musical. Buckle up, because this figures to be a wild one.