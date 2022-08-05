Superhero Bits: The Joker: Folie A Deux Teaser, DC Films May Be Losing A Key Figurehead & More

Sony Pictures released "Morbius" earlier this year after the Marvel Comics adaptation had been delayed for more than two years. Unfortunately, despite topping the box office in its opening weekend, the film ultimately served as a major disappointment both critically and commercially. Now, Matt Smith, who played the film's main villain, has addressed the topic in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Smith, for his part, seems to be taking it all in stride:

"Yeah, it was thrown under the bus. But you just have to roll with it. What else are you gonna do? It's a film, at the end of the day, we're not saving lives. For whatever reason, it didn't quite work out and... It is what it is."

"It is what it is" may be the best summation anyone related to the production of "Morbius" has provided to date.