Dan Lin May Be Taking Over DC Film And TV At Warner Bros. Discovery

Lin's history in Hollywood goes all the way back to his teenage years. While attending Harvard Business School, Lin took a summer internship with big time producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who was then an executive at Warner Bros. Straight out of college, Lin was given a junior position at the studio, and he rode that wave all the way to being senior vice president of production.

Starting in 2008, Lin began his producing career with projects like "The Departed" and "Sherlock Holmes." Lin was also around when George Miller's aborted "Justice League" project was kicking around in the late 2000s. Other projects of his include "The LEGO Movie" and its various building brick spin-offs like "The LEGO Batman Movie,"not to mention the "IT" franchise, "The Two Popes," and Disney's live-action "Aladdin" remake.

Lin clearly has plenty of experience in blockbuster filmmaking on both an executive and production level, so he knows the ins and outs of putting together a successful project, including massive franchises. Whatever Lin brings to the table, it was enough for him to beat out other reported contenders like Emma Watts, Amy Pascal, Matt Tolmach, Sean Bailey, and Greg Berlanti, all with their own fair share of success and experience. For what it's worth, Variety reports that Lin hasn't landed the gig yet, but he's one of the top choices, so we'll see how it all shakes out.

If hired, hopefully Lin will prove to be the savior of DC Comics film and television, especially with the promise of a new 10-year plan for the future of all their superheroes and villains on both the big and small screen.