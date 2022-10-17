Warner Bros. Eyeing Man Of Steel Sequel, Henry Cavill Would Return As Superman

The future of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) could be described as chaotic at best. While their chief competitor, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is helmed by President Kevin Feige, the DCEU doesn't have that kind of leadership. Things at Warner Bros. are even more uncertain because of the recent Discovery merger and a change in direction from Discovery CEO David Zaslav, but it appears that there is some good news on the horizon for fans of these tentpole comic book franchises.

The Hollywood Reporter took a hard look at the future of the DCEU, and revealed that both Warner Bros. and Henry Cavill are trying to come together to create a sequel to 2013's "Man of Steel." /Film can independently confirm that conversations are currently happening to get Cavill back as Superman, which is pretty exciting news.

Cavill has been vocal about his desire to re-don his famous red cape, but it's not a done deal just yet. After all, Cavill has a busy schedule with big projects like "The Witcher," "Enola Holmes," and a potential "Highlander" reboot, but he's eager to be Superman once more, so maybe they can figure something out.