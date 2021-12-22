Matthew Vaughn Is Still Ready To Make A 'Colorful, Fun' Superman Movie With Henry Cavill

For years, "Kick-Ass" and "Kingsman" director Matthew Vaughn has spoken openly about the "Superman" movie trilogy he and writer Mark Millar pitched to Warner Bros. in 2008 and how he still wants to make a film about Kal-El one day. However, those holding onto the dream of Vaughn directing Henry Cavill in "Man of Steel 2" may not want to hold their breath: With Sasha Calle making her debut as the DCEU's Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, in next year's "The Flash" and two different projects centered on Black Kryptonians in the works, it seems Warner Bros. has no plans to focus on Cavill's Superman for the foreseeable future. Not that it's a problem for Cavill, who's keeping quite busy between his ongoing role as Geralt on "The Witcher" and his turn in Vaughn's upcoming spy thriller "Argylle."

Vaughn, meanwhile, is similarly looking ahead to other, non-DC ventures like "Kingsman 3" and possibly an "Argylle" sequel, should the first movie prove successful. All the same, he hasn't abandoned all hope of making a Superman film one day. As he recently told The Wrap: