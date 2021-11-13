Henry Cavill Gives DC's Black Superman Movie His Blessing: 'Far More Than Skin Color'

Even as Henry Cavill prepares to swing into battle in a blond wig for "The Witcher" season 2, he's still got a soft spot for another of his heroic characters: Superman. Cavill has said he'd still love to return as Clark Kent, but he's also supportive of seeing other versions of the character — including a Black Superman.

There are actually two Black Superman projects currently in development. One is a movie, produced by J.J. Abrams' company Bad Robot and written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, which will be about Calvin Ellis, a character introduced in DC Comics as the Superman of Earth-23. The other is a HBO Max series with Michael B. Jordan ("Black Panther") attached as executive producer, which will be about Earth-2's Val-Zod, another Kryptonian hero from an alternate universe who took up the mantle of Superman after making a new home on Earth.

Given how often Hollywood projects tend to fall into development hell, especially in the delicate early stages, one or both of these projects could still end up getting canned. However, one person that's rooting for them is none other than Superman himself. In a recent profile at The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill was asked about his thoughts about the upcoming Black Superman movie. He had only positive things to say, and pointed out that there can easily be more than one Superman at the same time:

"It's exciting — Superman's far more than skin color. Superman is an ideal. Superman's an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts. Why not have multiple Supermen going on? Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful Joker movie; so what if it's not tied to the rest of [the franchise]? They have multiple Superman comic book storylines happening at the same time."