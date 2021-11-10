Henry Cavill Isn't Done With Superman: 'The Cape Is Still In The Closet'

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill was candid about his desire to return to the Kryptonian character, feeling like there were things left unresolved by the ending of "Man of Steel" that still have yet to be properly dealt with. At the end of the movie, Superman kills General Zod, breaking his moral code to never kill another being. It was a controversial move, and one that Cavill felt would have paid off better with a follow-up film:

"There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity. The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don't think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn't choose; tears were happening. He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That's the choice he made in that moment, and he'll never do that again. There's an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, 'The cape is still in the closet.'"

While Cavill probably meant that the cape is metaphorically still in the closet, and that he's simply ready to play Superman again at any time, it is fun to imagine the actor occasionally wearing it around his house. Wouldn't you want to wear Superman's cape while eating your Wheaties?

Seriously though, with Michael B. Jordan's Black Superman project in the works and Warner Bros. seemingly abandoning its plans for an interconnected DC shared universe to rival Marvel's, the future of Cavill's Superman is extremely uncertain. We may not know if he'll play Superman again, but at least we know that Cavill will be all over our TVs and cinemas for quite some time.