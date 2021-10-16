The Flash Teaser Breakdown: Michael Keaton Is Back As Batman, And He Has Questions

As Barry Allen turns on an old school power switch, one that presumably turns on the lights and whatnot in the Batcave, sparks fly. Presumably Barry and the other version of himself are walking around an abandoned Batcave. But where would Batman be? Could he merely be waiting somewhere nearby to see who has infiltrated the cave?

The voiceover continues, "Any timeline. Any universe." Batman has become aware of multiple universes, presumably from The Flash traveling back in time, but he has a question. And we'll get to that in a moment.