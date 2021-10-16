The Flash Teaser: Barry Allen Meets A Batman From Another World

"The Flash" hasn't experienced the smoothest development path over the years on its way to becoming a reality, that's for sure. Originally teased back in 2016 during "Batman v Superman" with Ezra Miller's brief (and some would say rather confusing) appearance as Barry Allen, fans have been clamoring for the speedster's solo movie ever since — and doubly so after his scene-stealing moments throughout "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Of course, referring to it a "solo movie" might be a stretch in this particular instance.

Borrowing from the popular "Flashpoint" comic storyline, "The Flash" appears set to follow the spiraling events that unfold as a result of Barry Allen attempting to go back in time and save the life of his late mother. Though the film lost out on the previously excellent casting of Billy Crudup as Barry's father due to scheduling issues, Maribel Verdu will appear as his mother Nora while Kiersey Clemons reprises her role as Barry's love interest Iris West. Of course, the headline-grabbing additions of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as their two very different versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman increase the novelty factor at play in "The Flash" as DC attempts to catch up with the ongoing multiverse craze that arguably began with "Into the Spider-Verse" and has since expanded to Marvel/Sony's live action "Spider-Man" and even "Doctor Strange," as well. The cast for "The Flash" is rounded out by Ron Livingston stepping in as Henry Allen, Temuera Morrison as Aquaman's father Tom Curry, and newcomer Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

After a revolving door of filmmakers joining and eventually parting ways with the production, "The Flash" is directed by Andy Muschietti ("It," "It: Chapter Two") from a script by Christina Hodson ("Bumblebee," "Birds of Prey"). "The Flash" is due to release in theaters on November 4, 2022.