Zack Snyder Recalls Casting Henry Cavill For Man Of Steel: 'That's What Superman Looks Like'

Whatever else you might think about the Henry Cavill era of Superman, you can't deny that Cavill looks the part — and director Zack Snyder felt the same way.

Cavill is currently gracing the cover of The Hollywood Reporter, which profiles him as a "franchise player" in its new issue. Back in March, the Snyder Cut of "Justice League" revived the sight of him in his Superman costume. (Remember, the logo isn't an "S;" it's a symbol meaning hope.) Cavill himself says he isn't done with Superman, and that "the cape is still in the closet." For Snyder, seeing him in the classic Christopher Reeve version of that costume was what sold him on Cavill in the first place.

While shooting test footage for "Man of Steel" in 2010, Snyder asked Cavill to put on the same spandex suit worn by Reeve. As he told THR: