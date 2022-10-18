Dwayne Johnson Envisions A More Cohesive DCEU After Black Adam

Nobody needs any reminding of all the twists and turns it's taken for Warner Bros. and their flagship DC brand to make it to this point, but do you know what would be the biggest twist of all? If after the release of "Black Adam," the hierarchy of power in the DC universe really does change. That certainly seems to be the goal in mind for the star himself, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, if he gets his way. After making no secret of the fact that the wrestler-turned-actor is willing to do whatever it takes to put his own stamp on the franchise — up to and including a crossover tussle with Superman himself — The Rock is now turning his attention to the universe at large. Or should we say multiverse?

However expansive you (or the newly incumbent head of Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav) imagined the scope and scale of the DC-verse, I can promise you that The Rock is dreaming even bigger. In a recent video interview with EstoEs COMBO (via Comic Book), the movie star laid down his most ambitious vision yet for how he foresees his ideal version of the sprawling superhero IP. And he isn't hesitant about casting some shade on how WB has run things in the past.

While outlining just how much "Black Adam" will change things, Johnson had this to say:

"The fans will always guide you where you need to go. That's the new era I talk about in the DC Universe. And in the DC Universe — they haven't always listened to fans in the past, but things are different. In 'Black Adam,' things are different. So that's why we can introduce the JSA. That's why in 'Black Adam,' Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Flash — they all co-exist in our world."