Dwayne Johnson Really Wants A Marvel-DC Crossover, But Could It Actually Happen?

DC Comics and Marvel Comics did do an inter-company crossover in the mid-1990s, and at the time, it was quite the event, with issue titles switching off between "DC vs. Marvel" and "Marvel vs. DC," and reader ballots determining the results of fights between fan-favorite superheroes. You could see Superman vs. the Hulk, Batman vs. Captain America, Shazam vs. Thor, and so on. Many of the participating characters have since come to life on the big screen via live-action actors, and it's worth remembering that the whole idea of a shared movie universe like the Marvel Cinematic Universe — which also has its roots in the comic book model — was itself something of a pipe dream once upon a time.

Could a DC-Marvel crossover really happen in Hollywood? Anything is possible, and I think there's enough of a precedent that Johnson isn't completely blowing smoke with the concept. But the actor also recently quashed the idea of DC and Marvel competing, telling The Direct, "Do I think we are going to take any kind of bite out of Marvel? That answer is unequivocally no. Because to me as we build out the DC universe, ushering in a new era of the DC Universe, that to me is not my lead foot."

He elaborated, "We don't want to be Marvel. We want to be DC. And how we do things. So that's what I want. I don't want to take a bite of that apple. I want to grab a new apple. And I want to create from there."

Before we see Black Adam facing off with any Marvel heroes, of course, he may want to fight Superman first. In the meantime, his movie hits theaters on October 21, 2022.