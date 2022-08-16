Every Single Thing That Has Gone Wrong With The Flash Movie (2004 – 2022)

Few movies have been both as eagerly anticipated and as deeply troubled as "The Flash." Despite being one of DC's most popular superheroes, bringing the Scarlet Speedster to the big screen for a solo adventure has proven to be a major challenge — and that's saying the very least of it. The attempts date way back to the '80s, when superstar comic book writer Jeph Loeb was developing a script for a film that would have focused on the character. Yet, at every turn, something has gone wrong and prevented an adaptation from seeing the light of day.

As it stands, Warner Bros. has a completed movie that stars Ezra Miller in the lead role as Barry Allen, with Andy Muschietti ("It") in the director's chair. To seal the deal, Michael Keaton is reprising his role as Batman. But Miller has had a string of concerning and highly public troubles that have made the $200 million blockbuster a headache for the studio. There's always a possibility that "The Flash," despite being pretty much done in its current form, may never see the light of day. And even if it does, it will be tainted in some way due to Miller's off-screen troubles, even with an apology.

Why does this movie seem to be cursed? How far back does this curse extend? We're going to go over a timeline of every single thing that has gone wrong, from the earliest attempts at getting "The Flash" made right up through Miller's current troubles that have thrown the film into turmoil.