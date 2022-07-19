'How To Weaponize A Fan Base': The Insidious Implications Behind The Snyder Cut Social Media Blitz

Rolling Stone just dropped a bombshell report that is sure to send ripple effects through all of movie fandom, especially those deeply entrenched in the various comic book fandoms. For the longest time, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut army has been labeled toxic and has viciously gone after anybody who even doubted the existence of a Zack Snyder cut of "Justice League." I speak from personal experience there and I maintain that I was still right when I said publicly that what people think Snyder has (a full, complete cut ready to release) and what was likely actually there (a rough assembly of his footage) was correct. It took $100 million to get the Snyder Cut from assembled to releasable, which is more than what "Joker" cost to make.

But still, I spent a few days muting randos on Twitter for simply stating that and I count myself lucky. I have colleagues and friends who have seen far more vicious attacks for less.

The whole thing smelled off from the beginning. There has always been gatekeeping and fans demanding ownership going back to the days of Ray Harryhausen, Universal Monsters, and the emergence of sci-fi and fantasy as viable cinema, but what we're seeing today with targeted fan harassment is at a level I've never seen.

What's more is this Rolling Stone piece says it wasn't a fluke, heavily insinuating that Snyder himself used PR teams to build a small army of angry fans, armed with bots and fake social media accounts to target those who he deemed his enemies within Warner Brothers.