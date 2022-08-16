The Flash Star Ezra Miller Enters Treatment And Issues Apology Following Recent Events
After months of troubles and public scandals, Ezra Miller, star of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and the upcoming "The Flash" movie, has finally broken their silence. Miller's off-screen troubles have been mounting for weeks, putting pressure on Warner Bros. Discovery in regards to the upcoming $200 million blockbuster DC Comics adaptation that Miller is at the very center of. Now, Miller has revealed that they are undergoing treatment following a period of "intense crisis."
The actor released a statement through a representative, which was first shared with Variety. Though it was provided to the outlet through a rep, the statement itself is attributed to Miller and reads as follows:
"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."
The specifics of the treatment that Miller is undergoing remains unclear at the time of this writing. What we know for sure is that the 29-year-old actor has made lots of headlines as of late. Recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont, for one, as well as being arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year — once for disorderly conduct and another for harassment. That is, unfortunately, just the tip of the iceberg.
What happens now?
While there is much to be discussed and considered here, the fate of a gigantic blockbuster film almost completely rests on Miller's shoulders. Warner Bros. Discovery recently scrapped "Batgirl" and "Scoob! Holiday Haunt" in restructuring efforts spearheaded by CEO David Zaslav. The studio is hoping to release "The Flash" still, but, as we learned recently, they are weighing options and scrapping the release altogether is not off the table.
If Miller truly is in treatment and can manage to keep out of trouble, it seems likely that the studio would press forward with the release next summer. Reports have indicated that test screenings for the film, directed by Andy Muschietti ("It") have gone extremely well. Not only that, but Michael Keaton is returning as Batman for the first time in 30 years in the film. As for Miller's future as Barry Allen? Regardless of what happens from here on out, it seems very likely the role would still be recast for any future projects. But this could be the beginning of the path that leads us to this movie actually making its way out into the world after much conversation and uncertainty.
"The Flash" is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.