The Flash Star Ezra Miller Enters Treatment And Issues Apology Following Recent Events

After months of troubles and public scandals, Ezra Miller, star of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and the upcoming "The Flash" movie, has finally broken their silence. Miller's off-screen troubles have been mounting for weeks, putting pressure on Warner Bros. Discovery in regards to the upcoming $200 million blockbuster DC Comics adaptation that Miller is at the very center of. Now, Miller has revealed that they are undergoing treatment following a period of "intense crisis."

The actor released a statement through a representative, which was first shared with Variety. Though it was provided to the outlet through a rep, the statement itself is attributed to Miller and reads as follows:

"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life."

The specifics of the treatment that Miller is undergoing remains unclear at the time of this writing. What we know for sure is that the 29-year-old actor has made lots of headlines as of late. Recently, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont, for one, as well as being arrested twice in Hawaii earlier this year — once for disorderly conduct and another for harassment. That is, unfortunately, just the tip of the iceberg.