Black Adam Early Buzz: Everything We Hoped For The DCEU And More

dwayne the rock johnson black adam Warner Bros. Pictures
By Lex Briscuso/Oct. 13, 2022 12:06 pm EDT

Once upon a time, Black Adam was simply meant to be a one-off villain in a "Shazam!" movie. Now, the largely unknown hero will have his own day on the silver screen, and wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is taking on the role in a much bigger way.

The upcoming "Black Adam" film follows a mortal slave who was given the powers of the gods, but used them for vengeance — for which he was entombed, becoming Black Adam. When he is freed 5,000 years later, he finds out exactly how he wants to get justice.

There's no denying that DC hasn't had as smooth of an on-screen journey as Marvel has. DC fans are a little beaten down at this point, and all they want is a film they can believe in and love wholeheartedly. Naturally, this has fans dying to know if "Black Adam" is worth the wait — and it seems like critics would tell you yes. The early buzz surrounding the film is extremely positive, which only means the anticipation for this film is about to shoot through the roof.

An all new hero

/Film's own Jenna Busch had a positive initial response to the upcoming film, calling it "so much fun." She added that it was "wonderful to see someone actually question the right way to fight evil," while noting that the movie doesn't shy away from a good fight. "The action scenes are a total blast!" she concluded via Twitter. "There are little things that you can quibble with, but it was a fast-paced thrill ride."

Other critics have similarly excited sentiments to raise about the action-packed comic book entry, even going as far as to note that the film is giving fans "hope for the DCEU," where, as you probably well know, there hasn't been much as of late.

What you need to know about Black Adam

The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is perhaps best known for directing the 2005 remake "House of Wax" and the 2009 psychological horror "Orphan." It was written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani. Johnson produced the movie alongside Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia, with Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon executive producing.

Johnson stars alongside an exciting cast, including "One Night in Miami" star Aldis Hodge, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Noah Centineo, "Sex/Life" star Sarah Shahi, "Murder on the Orient Express" star Marwan Kenzari, "Master Gardener" star Quintessa Swindell, "Ramy" star Mo Amer, "A Million Little Things" star Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

Here's an official synopsis for the film from DC:

In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.

"Black Adam" premieres in theaters on October 21, 2022. 

