Black Adam Early Buzz: Everything We Hoped For The DCEU And More
Once upon a time, Black Adam was simply meant to be a one-off villain in a "Shazam!" movie. Now, the largely unknown hero will have his own day on the silver screen, and wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is taking on the role in a much bigger way.
The upcoming "Black Adam" film follows a mortal slave who was given the powers of the gods, but used them for vengeance — for which he was entombed, becoming Black Adam. When he is freed 5,000 years later, he finds out exactly how he wants to get justice.
There's no denying that DC hasn't had as smooth of an on-screen journey as Marvel has. DC fans are a little beaten down at this point, and all they want is a film they can believe in and love wholeheartedly. Naturally, this has fans dying to know if "Black Adam" is worth the wait — and it seems like critics would tell you yes. The early buzz surrounding the film is extremely positive, which only means the anticipation for this film is about to shoot through the roof.
An all new hero
/Film's own Jenna Busch had a positive initial response to the upcoming film, calling it "so much fun." She added that it was "wonderful to see someone actually question the right way to fight evil," while noting that the movie doesn't shy away from a good fight. "The action scenes are a total blast!" she concluded via Twitter. "There are little things that you can quibble with, but it was a fast-paced thrill ride."
#BlackAdam was so much fun! It was wonderful to see someone actually question the right way to fight evil. The action scenes are a total blast! There are little things that you can quibble with, but it was a fast-paced thrill ride. (Stupid tweet didn't tweet last night.) pic.twitter.com/S9Zo7GbeME
— Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) October 13, 2022
Other critics have similarly excited sentiments to raise about the action-packed comic book entry, even going as far as to note that the film is giving fans "hope for the DCEU," where, as you probably well know, there hasn't been much as of late.
.@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale. pic.twitter.com/pDBkSHRDrI
— My Scary Name *is* Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 13, 2022
I have seen #BlackAdam! This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and it did not disappoint. The action sequences were incredible, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes it as Black Adam. The filmâ€™s end left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/vd0Zy35lWT
— Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 13, 2022
#BlackAdam is a MASSIVE DC outing. The action is brutal, and Dwayne Johnson delivers on his promise of shifting the DCEU in a different direction. The story itself is up and down, as certain scenes donâ€™t pack the intended punchâ€¦ Although there are moments that fans will LOVE. pic.twitter.com/0TTwyiC2fS
— Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) October 13, 2022
Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/V1tY0liyph
— Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 13, 2022
#BlackAdam is built on some epic, non-stop action. It made me want a sequel with a smoother story immediately.
When it moves, itâ€™s a straight shot of adrenaline. The characters are dope, especially Teth-Adam and Doctor Fate. Itâ€™s a bad-ass film. pic.twitter.com/XeMFgcB3OG
— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 13, 2022
#BlackAdam is DC's most action-packed film to date. It's a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. Ther3 is barely anytime to breath, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnon is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing! pic.twitter.com/HxCYYNw71w
— Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow @LFF (@TheDCTVshow) October 13, 2022
DCâ€™s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters youâ€™re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodgeâ€™s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnanâ€™s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3
— Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 13, 2022
#BlackAdam is a game-changer!! This is the #DCComics movie Iâ€™ve been waiting for & it did not disappoint. @TheRock is electrifyingly brutal as Black Adam! This is what I wanted Black Adam to be. The action in the film is non-stop & seeing the #JSA on the big screen was a thrill! pic.twitter.com/NigTxsfmd7
— Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) October 13, 2022
#BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnsonâ€™s anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all. pic.twitter.com/qbVmWkYLjv
— Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 13, 2022
BLACK ADAM is an action-packed crowd pleaser, @TheRock is at the top of his game.
Doctor Fate and Hawkman are standouts and the JSA fleshes out the DC universe.
The surprise everyoneâ€™s been waiting for definitely delivers, and it will get fans excited for the future. #BlackAdam
— Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) October 13, 2022
have seen #BlackAdam. @TheRock is fantastic as Black Adam. He spent 10 years getting ready for this role and he literally kills anyone and everyone in his way and I loved that he didn't pull back on who Black Adam is. Left the theater wanting to see the sequel immediately. pic.twitter.com/oLQc9lg7KR
— Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 13, 2022
Had to go through metal detectors for the Black Adam NY screening. Pity itâ€™s bad – no emotional depth, zero sense of peril for the main character and dull CGI battles. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/gUjxHy1oUO
— Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) October 13, 2022
What you need to know about Black Adam
The film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is perhaps best known for directing the 2005 remake "House of Wax" and the 2009 psychological horror "Orphan." It was written by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani. Johnson produced the movie alongside Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Dany Garcia, with Walter Hamada, Adam Schlagman, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon executive producing.
Johnson stars alongside an exciting cast, including "One Night in Miami" star Aldis Hodge, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star Noah Centineo, "Sex/Life" star Sarah Shahi, "Murder on the Orient Express" star Marwan Kenzari, "Master Gardener" star Quintessa Swindell, "Ramy" star Mo Amer, "A Million Little Things" star Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.
Here's an official synopsis for the film from DC:
In ancient Kahndaq, Teth Adam was bestowed the almighty powers of the gods. After using these powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned, becoming Black Adam. Nearly 5,000 years have passed and Black Adam has gone from man, to myth, to legend. Now released, his unique form of justice, born out of rage, is challenged by modern day heroes who form the Justice Society: Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone.
"Black Adam" premieres in theaters on October 21, 2022.