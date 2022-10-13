Black Adam Early Buzz: Everything We Hoped For The DCEU And More

/Film's own Jenna Busch had a positive initial response to the upcoming film, calling it "so much fun." She added that it was "wonderful to see someone actually question the right way to fight evil," while noting that the movie doesn't shy away from a good fight. "The action scenes are a total blast!" she concluded via Twitter. "There are little things that you can quibble with, but it was a fast-paced thrill ride."

#BlackAdam was so much fun! It was wonderful to see someone actually question the right way to fight evil. The action scenes are a total blast! There are little things that you can quibble with, but it was a fast-paced thrill ride. (Stupid tweet didn't tweet last night.) pic.twitter.com/S9Zo7GbeME — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) October 13, 2022

Other critics have similarly excited sentiments to raise about the action-packed comic book entry, even going as far as to note that the film is giving fans "hope for the DCEU," where, as you probably well know, there hasn't been much as of late.

.@TheRock is terrific in #BlackAdam, which includes a hearty amount of real world touchstones (most affecting is it reinforces the need for heroes in bleak times). Director Juame Collet-Serra lays out building blocks for a larger, grand universe. Action is lively & BIG in scale. pic.twitter.com/pDBkSHRDrI — My Scary Name *is* Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 13, 2022

I have seen #BlackAdam! This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, and it did not disappoint. The action sequences were incredible, especially the ones with the JSA. The Rock crushes it as Black Adam. The filmâ€™s end left me with high hopes for the future of the DCEU. pic.twitter.com/vd0Zy35lWT — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is a MASSIVE DC outing. The action is brutal, and Dwayne Johnson delivers on his promise of shifting the DCEU in a different direction. The story itself is up and down, as certain scenes donâ€™t pack the intended punchâ€¦ Although there are moments that fans will LOVE. pic.twitter.com/0TTwyiC2fS — Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator) October 13, 2022

Black Adam is everything that I hoped it would be and more. A Snyder-esque antihero spectacle that delivers big action and impressive set pieces. Dwayne Johnson transforms into Black Adam, a role that he was born to play. Centineo & Swindell are so damn fun to watch. #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/V1tY0liyph — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is built on some epic, non-stop action. It made me want a sequel with a smoother story immediately. When it moves, itâ€™s a straight shot of adrenaline. The characters are dope, especially Teth-Adam and Doctor Fate. Itâ€™s a bad-ass film. pic.twitter.com/XeMFgcB3OG — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is DC's most action-packed film to date. It's a non-stop thrill ride that is all about spectacle, and it knows it. Ther3 is barely anytime to breath, or even talk. @TheRock is a perfect Black Adam, plus Pierce Brosnon is a standout. The film will leave fans buzzing! pic.twitter.com/HxCYYNw71w — Ben Rolph / TheDCTVshow @LFF (@TheDCTVshow) October 13, 2022

DCâ€™s #BlackAdam ROCKS! Tons of action, characters youâ€™re instantly invested in & terrific pacing. Dwayne Johnson finds a great balance in being menacing & badass, but also empathetic. Especially loved Aldis Hodgeâ€™s Hawkman & Pierce Brosnanâ€™s Doctor Fate. More JSA movies please! pic.twitter.com/YSCco9zYA3 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam is a game-changer!! This is the #DCComics movie Iâ€™ve been waiting for & it did not disappoint. @TheRock is electrifyingly brutal as Black Adam! This is what I wanted Black Adam to be. The action in the film is non-stop & seeing the #JSA on the big screen was a thrill! pic.twitter.com/NigTxsfmd7 — Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter (@Joelluminerdi) October 13, 2022

#BlackAdam struggles to find its footing at first but once the Justice Society enters it becomes more fun to watch. Dwayne Johnsonâ€™s anti-hero presents an intriguing new dynamic to the DCEU. Solid visual effects. Weak villain. Post-credits scene got the biggest reaction of all. pic.twitter.com/qbVmWkYLjv — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 13, 2022

BLACK ADAM is an action-packed crowd pleaser, @TheRock is at the top of his game. Doctor Fate and Hawkman are standouts and the JSA fleshes out the DC universe. The surprise everyoneâ€™s been waiting for definitely delivers, and it will get fans excited for the future. #BlackAdam — Sheraz Farooqi (@SherazFarooqi_) October 13, 2022

have seen #BlackAdam. @TheRock is fantastic as Black Adam. He spent 10 years getting ready for this role and he literally kills anyone and everyone in his way and I loved that he didn't pull back on who Black Adam is. Left the theater wanting to see the sequel immediately. pic.twitter.com/oLQc9lg7KR — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 13, 2022