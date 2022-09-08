How The Justice Society Of America Is Assembled In Black Adam

/Film's Jenna Busch attended a press event ahead of the public release of the new trailer, which included a Q & A with the cast and crew. During the event, Hodge detailed how his character, along with the rest of the JSA, evolves in the film:

"Every character's on a path of growth and evolution, which we seemingly find in this. Everybody gets their shine. As far as the JSA, again, Hawkman does what he does. He thinks he knows what he knows. But then, through this story, he has an elevated perspective of what he believes in."

Up against Black Adam himself, the generational superhero team has to grow up quickly in order to battle their fiercest foe yet. This is especially true for the newest (and youngest) members of the JSA, Cyclone and Atom Smasher, played by Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo, respectively. Hodge explained:

"With Cyclone and Atom Smasher, they're coming into the fold, but they're also sort of grandfathered in because they come from lineages of superhero legacy in their family. So, now, they're stepping up to the plate in their own way, coming out of the shadow of what's going on with their family. They're coming into finding who they are in this space. It's like, 'Oh, I'm going to just go intern at Apple.' 'No. Now, you have to make the new iPhone 27.' That's what Cyclone and Atom Smasher are up against because immediately they are dropped in there."

As Hodge suggests, Cyclone and Atom Smasher are descendants of former JSA members (a prime example of nepotism, if you ask me). The two youngest teammates of Hawkman and Doctor Fate have a lot to live up to, but the veterans have issues to sort out as well — the kind that makes them question their philosophy and role as superheroes.