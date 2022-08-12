Why Pierce Brosnan Was Cast As Doctor Fate In Black Adam, According To Director Jaume Collet-Serra

In case you haven't been paying attention, "Black Adam" increasingly looks like it will make headlines in the DC Extended Universe, ideally for positive reasons, which would be a nice change. Through sheer force of will, Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra have spearheaded the upcoming solo film for the villain/antihero, depending on how you look at him. Sure, he has a somewhat troubling penchant for trying to pick fights with kids ... or at least the grown-up version of one in the form of Shazam. But, as fans know, his rich and slightly reimagined backstory dating back to his enslavement in Kahndaq and his subsequent gifting of the powers of Shazam will help provide the foundation for the explosive conflicts and confrontations to come when faced with the threat of the Justice Society of America.

Leading that team will be none other than Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, a casting decision that caught plenty of fans by surprise as the former James Bond will now play, essentially, DC's version of Doctor Strange. The relatively obscure comic book figure boasts plenty of powers of a supernatural nature, but one specific quality more than any other drew Collet-Serra to the famous actor for this particular role in the first place.

As it turns out, when cast alongside an ensemble that includes the likes of The Rock and his endless charisma, the immensely talented Aldis Hodge, heartthrob Noah Centineo, and even an appearance by Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, the key to casting Brosnan as Doctor Fate meant casting a legend to play a legend.