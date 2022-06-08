Dwayne Johnson Says Black Adam 'Represents The World'

Have you been keeping up with the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe? Because rumor has it that it's about to change in a very big way. The news comes from the almighty man himself, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is finally set to bring "Black Adam" to theaters after over a decade of hype. No amount of COVID delays or scheduling conflicts can hold this hero down, probably because he's more relentless than the heroes we're used to — the first thing to know about Black Adam is that he doesn't abide by the typical hero code of conduct.

Per the lore of the film, Black Adam began as a slave from Kahndaq before he was granted superpowers from the wizard Shazam and went on to become one of the most powerful beings in his world. But unlike your average hero, he chose a dark path, seeking revenge against all who wronged him. Given all that darkness, it's no wonder he won't be the only hero out in the field.