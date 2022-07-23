Black Adam Brings Back A Member Of The Suicide Squad Cast

"Peacemaker" brought a new layer to Waller's story by revealing that Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) is her daughter, and the first season of that show concluded with Leota going public about Waller's involvement with Task Force X and the Suicide Squad.

As of now, we're not sure how big her role in "Black Adam" will be. The character only appeared briefly in "Black Adam" footage shown in Hall H today, just long enough to ask who the Justice Society of America is. While we haven't seen Waller in any of the other trailers yet, I wouldn't be surprised if she was behind those helicopters coming after Black Adam in the footage we have seen. Rogue, uncontrollable people with superpowers don't seem to sit well with her.

It's also worth noting that there's an Amanda Waller TV show in the works. In May, Davis was reported to be in talks about joining an upcoming project from the filmmaker, one that would take place after the events of the "Peacemaker" season finale.

"Black Adam" is coming to theaters on October 21, 2022.