Black Adam Brings Back A Member Of The Suicide Squad Cast
It seems we still haven't seen the last of Amanda Waller. Viola Davis' antagonistic intelligence officer, who featured heavily in both recent "Suicide Squad" film adaptations as well as James Gunn's "Peacemaker" series, is reportedly set to return in "Black Adam." The news comes via San Diego Comic Con, where /Film is on the ground covering the news about DC's upcoming projects today.
Despite not having any superpowers to speak of, Amanda Waller has almost always been a villainous character in DC Comics and on screen. Oscar winner Davis first took on the role in David Ayer's 2016 version of "Suicide Squad," and she was one of just a few cast members who also appeared in the 2021 follow-up from James Gunn. Waller is a cold-blooded government official who has no problem sending criminals to their deaths and covering up sketchy U.S. involvement in overseas affairs.
We'll be seeing Amanda Waller even more
"Peacemaker" brought a new layer to Waller's story by revealing that Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) is her daughter, and the first season of that show concluded with Leota going public about Waller's involvement with Task Force X and the Suicide Squad.
As of now, we're not sure how big her role in "Black Adam" will be. The character only appeared briefly in "Black Adam" footage shown in Hall H today, just long enough to ask who the Justice Society of America is. While we haven't seen Waller in any of the other trailers yet, I wouldn't be surprised if she was behind those helicopters coming after Black Adam in the footage we have seen. Rogue, uncontrollable people with superpowers don't seem to sit well with her.
It's also worth noting that there's an Amanda Waller TV show in the works. In May, Davis was reported to be in talks about joining an upcoming project from the filmmaker, one that would take place after the events of the "Peacemaker" season finale.
"Black Adam" is coming to theaters on October 21, 2022.