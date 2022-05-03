Viola Davis In Talks To Star In Amanda Waller-Focused Peacemaker Spin-Off For HBO Max

James Gunn may have written "The Suicide Squad" spin-off "Peacemaker" while trapped inside during quarantine, but the HBO Max series proved to be one of his career bests. The show was an immediate hit, and fans have been clamoring for more DC Comics projects from Gunn ever since. While he's currently finishing up post-production at Marvel for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Gunn has spent the past few months teasing two possible new DC projects, and thanks to an announcement over at Variety, there's a good chance we can figure out what one of those projects will be. The Oscar, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning Viola Davis is reportedly returning to her role as Amanda Waller in the DCEU, and is set to star in her own spinoff series at HBO Max. While plot details are understandably not yet available, Variety said their sources believe the show will serve as a follow-up to her appearance at the end of "Peacemaker" season 1.

The first season of "Peacemaker" concluded with Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) going public with the shocking announcement that her mother, Amanda Waller, was part of Task Force X and the Suicide Squad. Blowing Waller's cover is a huge turn of events, but Adebayo did so in order to clear Peacemaker's name and put a target on the back of Amanda "The Wall" Waller, who is treated as one of the biggest non-"super" antagonists in the DC Comics universe. Davis is said to be executive producing the spin-off in addition to starring, with Christal Henry ("Watchmen," "The First") writing and executive producing. Gunn would return to executive produce alongside Peter Safran.