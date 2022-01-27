James Gunn Could Make Second Suicide Squad Spin-Off, Peacemaker Season 2 Is Likely

Director James Gunn isn't going to be done with the DC Universe anytime soon. Not only did the eccentric filmmaker receive near-universal praise for his part in transforming Harley Quinn and the rest of her Suicide Squad into a more emotional, violent, and surprisingly effective critique of United States foreign policy with last year's "The Suicide Squad," but he also rescued the franchise's critical reception along the way. With his HBO Max spin-off series "Peacemaker" continuing to keep viewers enthralled each week, it makes perfect sense that Warner Bros. would want to stay in the James Gunn business.

According to a new report, fans can look forward to two more Gunn projects in the works, both on the small screen. First, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director confirms that a new "The Suicide Squad" spin-off series is currently in development, separate from the ongoing "Peacemaker" show. And speaking of which, the second big piece of news concerns the potential continuing adventures of Peacemaker and his supporting cast of characters — that's right, we may only be five episodes into "Peacemaker," but there's apparently "a really good chance" of the show receiving the official green light for a second season.

This exciting news comes courtesy of Deadline, who spoke with Gunn directly during a recent podcast appearance while, funny enough, speaking from the set of "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3." Though light on specific details, Gunn had this to say about the next spin-off series in the works:

"We're working on something else now, another TV show that's connected to that universe. I can't quite say."

Deadline reports that Gunn first got the wheels in motion, approaching HBO Max with his idea for a new potential storyline following a different character from "The Suicide Squad." (Presumably one who actually survived the events of the film, though that's only speculation on my part!) The article describes the project as "...in the embryonic stages with nothing written or greenlit, but HBO Max are said to be high on it based on Gunn's enthusiasm for the idea."

Additionally, though HBO Max had no comment, Gunn went ahead and admitted that the prospects of "Peacemaker" season 2 are looking optimistic, saying, "There's a really good chance of that." Read on for all the details!