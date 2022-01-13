Peacemaker Was Influenced By Better Call Saul And Its 'Sad-Sack' Protagonist

You would think that filmmakers would consistently show off the absolute best, most refined movie/show tastes around. After all, directors like Edgar Wright routinely post their most-watched and favorite pop culture media at the end or beginning of every year, showing off an eclectic and deeply knowledgeable blend of indie, prestige, and big-budget pictures. And then there are folks like Quentin Tarantino, who seem to revel in the idea of having such spectacularly (but endearingly!) basic taste.

Before he made his mark on the MCU, director James Gunn (in)famously hailed from Troma studios, one of the most prolific manufacturers of B-movie schlock and gore. But when it comes to his favorite television shows, well, Gunn's tastes are nothing if not refined.

In an interview with THR, Gunn answered all sorts of questions about the process of developing "Peacemaker." Given his utter lack of experience in the television side of the industry, the director had to rely on instinct, research, and learning from the best. In this case, that included taking notes from another spin-off — AMC's highly acclaimed "Better Call Saul." According to Gunn, there are some deep and abiding parallels between both Peacemaker (real name: Christopher Smith) and Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman (real name: James McGill).

"Both Saul and Chris are kind of sad-sack characters who are really good at one thing and then really bad at a lot of other things. So I think it's really just taking that incredibly smart dialogue, that relaxed nature of grounded life and then mixing that with the other things that I wanted to do with the show. But I love 'Better Call Saul.' I think it's one of the best shows on TV, if not the best."

Both Saul and Walter White, the lead of the equally as great (but in many different ways) "Breaking Bad," shine as sterling examples of how to properly convey the tragic story of once-decent human beings falling into greater and greater ruin that they bring onto themselves. I have yet to begin watching "Peacemaker," but the mere comparison to "Better Call Saul" makes me confident that Gunn knows exactly what he's doing here and realizes the tricky tightrope he's walking.

The first three episodes of "Peacemaker" are currently streaming on HBO Max.