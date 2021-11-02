Edgar Wright Reveals His Most-Watched Movies, What Inspired Him To Become A Filmmaker

Director Edgar Wright's new film "Last Night in Soho" sadly underperformed at the box office this weekend despite solid reviews (read our own positive take here), but that does not mean the film is altogether doomed. Eleven years ago he came out with "Scott Pilgrim vs the World" which has slowly evolved into a cult favorite still getting play in theaters. The point is, whether his movies make or lose money, we are always there for a Wright joint, and the cinema-crazy filmmaker recently did a Reddit AMA where he discussed what made him want to make movies in the first place as well as his most-viewed movies of all-time.

"I was always interested in films and being apart of that world but the lightbulb moment was seeing a TV documentary when I was 14 called 'The Incredibly Strange Film Show' which had an episode about Sam Raimi and the fact that he directed 'Evil Dead' at the age of 18 after having made Super 8 shorts with his school friends. I pretty much leapt up and said 'that's what I'm going to do."

This comes as no surprise given how big an influence Raimi's self-consciously stylish imprint has transferred over to Wright's movies. The "Doctor Strange 2" helmer even reached out to Wright at one point to direct "Drag Me to Hell" before Wright convinced Raimi he should go back to his horror roots and do the job himself. And for those looking for inspiration themselves, you can find some old episodes of host Jonathan Ross' "The Incredibly Strange Film Show" on YouTube and other parts of the web and it's well worth a look with its profiles of cult filmmakers the likes of Herschell Gordon Lewis ("Blood Feast") and Ray Dennis Steckler, whose 1964 film "The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies" inspired the program's name and eventually became an MST3K favorite.