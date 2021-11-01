Dune, Antlers, Last Night In Soho Had A Scary Bad Halloween At The Box Office

"Halloween Kills," on the other hand, appropriately benefited from the Halloween weekend crowd, taking in $8.5 million in its third week of release. It now stands at $115 million worldwide, which is amazing considering that it is also streaming on Peacock for free to subscribers. That's good news for "Halloween Ends," which is expected to hit theaters next year. "No Time to Die" came in at number three with $7.8 million, good enough to get Daniel Craig's final turn as James Bond passed the $600 million mark, globally. It still has a long way to go to become profitable, but this is good, overall, for the movie business.

The biggest surprise of the weekend was "My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission." The latest animated feature within the popular franchise earned $6.4 million playing on just 1,580 screens. For reference, "Last Night In Soho" played on over 3,000. It is, if nothing else, nice to have at least one bright spot in an otherwise kind of ugly weekend. Speaking of bright spots, Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" expanded to 788 theaters and earned $2.7 million. It's still got a long way to go to be a hit, but it's on the right track. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" rounded out the top five by taking in another $5.7 million in its fifth weekend. It now stands at $395 million worldwide and will pass the $400 million mark any day now.

In more ugly news, 20th Century Studios and Disney got hit with a flop in "Ron's Gone Wrong," which earned just $3.8 million in its second week of release, and $33 million worldwide. And last but not least, also from 20th Century Studios, Ridley Scott's acclaimed historical epic "The Last Duel" fell all the way to the number 12 spot in its third week, taking in just $558 thousand. It has only earned $23 million worldwide from a $100 million budget. We can only hope Scott's "House of Gucci" fares better.

Looking ahead to next week, we have a likely hit in the form of Marvel's "Eternals," though with critics divided on this one, it will be interesting to see how things shake out.