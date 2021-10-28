House Of Gucci Trailer: Lady Gaga And Adam Driver Are Out For Blood

The fact that Ridley Scott is approaching his mid-80s and is able to still churn out not one but two big movies in the same year, and that those movies are vastly different, is pretty damn impressive. I'm in my late 30s and just getting out of bed in the morning is exhausting; stop making me look bad, Sir Ridley. In Scott's latest, "House of Gucci," he gathers together a group of well-known actors and instructs them all to use Dracula accents.

The famous cast includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto (buried under makeup), Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino, and has a script by Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna, based on the book by Sara Gay Forden. Here's the official movie synopsis:

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it's worth, and how far a family will go for control.

And, if you want even more detail, here's the book synopsis: