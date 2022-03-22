James Gunn Hints At Two More Possible DC Projects After Peacemaker

Life's pretty busy for James Gunn at the moment. HBO Max just ordered season 2 of "Peacemaker," with Gunn set to direct the entire next chapter in Christopher Smith's story. The filmmaker has also got the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" coming to Disney+ near the end of 2022 and is now in production on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" ahead of its scheduled release in 2023. On top of all that, Gunn has already lined up another mystery DC project that, much like "Peacemaker," will be TV-related. Could it be a series centered on Ratcatcher II (Daniela Melchior) from "The Suicide Squad?" A spinoff show about another member of Task Force X like Bloodsport (Idris Elba) or King Shark (Sylvester Stallone)? Why not both?

It turns out Gunn might be wondering the same thing. In an excerpt from his upcoming interview with podcaster Neil Vagg (via Screen Rant), the writer-director talked about the "Peacemaker" season 1 finale and where it left things as far the title character's (John Cena) arc on the show is concerned for season 2. Along the way, he casually indicated he might have not one but two DC projects in the pipeline after "Peacemaker":