James Gunn Teases That His Mysterious DC Project Is Another TV Series

Presumably, Gunn's secret "Peacemaker" follow-up for DC is also headed for HBO Max, which seems better suited to the red-band trailer sensibility that he's bringing to this series and the R-rated sensibility that he brought to "The Suicide Squad." In her review of "Peacemaker," /Film's Danielle Ryan called it "a thoughtful and hilariously vulgar take on not only the fictional world of the DCEU, but our own as well," adding, "It's also probably the most violent and emotionally challenging thing he's ever made, so fans should prepare themselves for some tough content."

I can't really see something like that airing on The CW, the network television home of the Arrowverse. It's possible, of course, as we've already seen Gunn tame his impulses enough to thrive in the PG-13 territory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, part of the appeal of "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" is seeing him off his usual Marvel leash, telling supervillain tales in which heads explode and characters cuss freely.

In the past, Gunn has expressed interest in doing more spinoffs of "The Suicide Squad," so who knows, maybe this next DC project of his will tackle another fan-favorite member of Task Force X. It could be a Polka-Dot Man-centric prequel, starring David Dastmalchian, or a Ratcatcher 2-centric sequel, starring Daniella Melchior. We'll know more, no doubt, as some of these other projects Gunn is juggling edge closer to completion.

"Peacemaker" airs its finale on February 17, 2022. "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is set to air this coming December, while "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is slated for May 5, 2023.