James Gunn Teases That His Mysterious DC Project Is Another TV Series
"Peacemaker" just dropped its first three episodes on HBO Max on January 13, but showrunner and writer (and director of five of eight episodes), James Gunn, already has another DC project lined up. This is something Gunn himself confirmed last October when he tweeted, "Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker," and, "I can't wait to show folks what we've been cooking up."
The exact details of that project are still shrouded in unknowns, and Gunn has a couple of other big Marvel Studios projects on his plate for this year and next year: namely, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Yet he's also moving forward with this other mystery DC project, and we now know that it, like "Peacemaker," is TV-oriented. Speaking to Collider, Gunn said:
"You know, we're stepping forward [with that project]. It keeps happening. We'll see what's happening, and I'll know what's happening very shortly. I dealt with it last night and this morning."
When pressed for more details about the nature of said project, Gunn added:
"It's TV. There you go."
Another Spinoff of The Suicide Squad?
Presumably, Gunn's secret "Peacemaker" follow-up for DC is also headed for HBO Max, which seems better suited to the red-band trailer sensibility that he's bringing to this series and the R-rated sensibility that he brought to "The Suicide Squad." In her review of "Peacemaker," /Film's Danielle Ryan called it "a thoughtful and hilariously vulgar take on not only the fictional world of the DCEU, but our own as well," adding, "It's also probably the most violent and emotionally challenging thing he's ever made, so fans should prepare themselves for some tough content."
I can't really see something like that airing on The CW, the network television home of the Arrowverse. It's possible, of course, as we've already seen Gunn tame his impulses enough to thrive in the PG-13 territory of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, part of the appeal of "The Suicide Squad" and "Peacemaker" is seeing him off his usual Marvel leash, telling supervillain tales in which heads explode and characters cuss freely.
In the past, Gunn has expressed interest in doing more spinoffs of "The Suicide Squad," so who knows, maybe this next DC project of his will tackle another fan-favorite member of Task Force X. It could be a Polka-Dot Man-centric prequel, starring David Dastmalchian, or a Ratcatcher 2-centric sequel, starring Daniella Melchior. We'll know more, no doubt, as some of these other projects Gunn is juggling edge closer to completion.
"Peacemaker" airs its finale on February 17, 2022. "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" is set to air this coming December, while "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is slated for May 5, 2023.