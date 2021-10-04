James Gunn Is Developing Another DC Project After Peacemaker

By all appearances, WB/DC very much wants to stay in the James Gunn business. Where many other filmmakers might have been scared off social media entirely, Gunn continues to post regularly on Twitter and has recently used his platform to indicate that he is developing yet another DC project after "Peacemaker." In a Twitter exchange with fans (via Screen Rant), Gunn confirmed that, "Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker."

Yes, I'm developing another DC project besides Peacemaker. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 3, 2021

As tends to happen on Twitter, the rumor wheels immediately began to spin and speculation arose over just what property Gunn will be involved with in the future. With the expansion of the DC Universe to streaming shows on HBO Max, the possibilities are truly endless as to whether Gunn could have his sights set on a "The Suicide Squad" sequel, another series that further expands on his cast of characters (a Ratcatcher 2 miniseries starring the scene-stealing Daniela Melchior? I would watch!), or possibly something entirely unrelated to his previous work altogether. Whatever form it may take, Gunn is stoking the fires even more with another teasing tweet. In response to the official DC Comics Twitter account hyping up the arrival of this year's DC FanDome streaming event, Gunn replied, "I can't wait to show folks what we've been cooking up."

I canâ€™t wait to show folks what weâ€™ve been cooking up. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 4, 2021

Although this could very well be in reference to further footage of his upcoming "Peacemaker" series starring John Cena, it's certainly possible that we could receive some more concrete details of Gunn's new project ... whatever it may be. If we can't get "The Further Adventures of Ratcatcher 2," then may I humbly throw my hat in the ring for a "The Many Saints of Newark"-style prequel film devoted entirely to David Dastmalchian's Polka-Dot Man? Look, I can dream, okay!

DC FanDome takes place on October 16, 2021.