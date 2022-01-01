Peacemaker Trailer: All Of This Is Extremely Inappropriate

2022 is about to start off with a bang, as HBO Max and DC have dropped a new trailer for "Peacemaker." John Cena was the surprising stand-out of James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" as the soon-to-be titular character in this show, and luckily for us, a bored-in-quarantine Gunn must have foreseen how much we'd all love the foul-mouthed anti-villain. What was supposed to be a fun writing project to keep himself busy after turning in his script for "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3" became a bonafide spin-off series, and has quickly become one of the most anticipated new shows of 2022. The show was first announced in September of 2021 as part of the WarnerMedia strategy to spin off its DC properties into TV shows to entice new viewers to subscribe to HBO Max and give peace a f****** chance.

"Peacemaker" takes place before the events of "The Suicide Squad" and will show how the character became "a man who believes in peace at any cost — no matter how many people he has to kill to get it." Gunn and "The Suicide Squad" producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers of the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Gunn wrote all eight episodes and also served as director on five of them. Based on the teasers we've already seen and now with the new trailer, "Peacemaker" looks like some pure Gunn goodness.