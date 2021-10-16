Peacemaker Is James Gunn Unleashed, Calls It A 'Funeral' For Warner Bros.

James Gunn lauded Warner Bros. for their support of his artistic vision for "Peacemaker," but the panel joked that the support may come with an unexpected price. Steve Agee, who plays operative John Economos, noted he'd never seen Gunn happier.

"I've never seen him more giddy working on something in my entire life," said Agee. "There was one night we were shooting and the whole time, it was like three in the morning, and James is just running around laughing like a maniac and he kept saying 'I can't believe they're letting me shoot this."

Gunn laughed in response, noting:

"That's the happiest night of my life. I'm like... that was Warner Bros.' funeral that they let me do that, we'll see."

The panel also noted that the series will see an unexpected star in Peacemaker's pet eagle, Eagley. John "Peacemaker" Cena himself explained that Eagley is "Peacemaker's pet eagle, and he's Peacemaker's best friend. As a dowel with some green tape on it, Eagley stole the show."

The quote reveals both that Eagley is a scene-stealer to watch... and gives a little window into the techniques needed to bring him to life onscreen. "Peacemaker" drops on HBO Max January 13, 2021, with no update yet on Gunn's expected date for Warner Bros.' funeral.