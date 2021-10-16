Peacemaker Trailer: John Cena's Tighty-Whiteys Will Reprise Their Role In This Suicide Squad Spin-Off

While much still remains uncertain at this stage, Gunn has confirmed that the show takes place after the events of "The Suicide Squad." So, while a sequel to the movie remains unlikely, this series will serve as a continuation of that universe. It could pave the way for many cameos from the other surviving movie characters, especially if a second season is eventually given the green light.

Whatever the case, Gunn seems quite happy to be working with Warner Bros. and playing in the DC sandbox. He even has a mystery project in development, aside from this show, that he recently teased. It's anyone's guess as to what that could be — and we may have to wait until "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" wraps up to find out.

"Peacemaker" arrives in January 13, 2022 on HBO Max.