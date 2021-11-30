Peacemaker Clip: Peacemaker Is Totally A Better Superhero Than Aquaman

"I can't believe they're letting me shoot this," Gunn reportedly said on the set of "Peacemaker," the new show for HBO Max centered on John Cena's breakout performance in "The Suicide Squad." When James Gunn said that "Peacemaker" was going to be a "funeral for Warner Bros.," it sounds like he was talking about the type of material, as seen in the latest teaser clip released, where "Peacemaker" talks about smoking weed with the hospital janitor (Rizwan Manji of "Schitt's Creek"), and dropping a whole lot of f-bombs.

if you think aquaman is more of a hero than i am, you must literally be a fish pic.twitter.com/mb6RQrHIhb — Peacemaker on HBO Max (@DCpeacemaker) November 30, 2021

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of the upcoming "Peacemaker" series, and served as the director on five. Based on everything we've seen from teasers and set reports, it truly does seem like Gunn has been given carte blanche to make the hero series, well, as "James Gunn" as humanly possible. Lest we forget, Gunn comes from a background of low-budget schlock with Troma films, and his edgy sensibilities pop up throughout all of his work ... which is likely why that Comic-Con exclusive promo clip features Peacemaker delivering the hilarious line of "F*** Aquaman!" Is Peacemaker a better superhero than Aquaman? I can't claim to be an authority on whether or not Peacemaker's claims are true, but with an argument like "all they do is swim," in reference to the fact fish cannot understand peace, Peacemaker may be on to something.