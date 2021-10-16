Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Breakdown: Let's Dive Deep Into The First Look

The teaser kicks off with Jason Momoa arriving back on set, excitedly greeting everyone after several years away from the character. Before any of the truly interesting concept art or action sequences kick off, Momoa says something interesting, indicating that the plot of the sequel will have to do with taking on environmental issues.

"I'm very proud of the sequel because it's tackling a lot of issues, environmentally. The stakes are just higher."

Given how little, in terms of the plot, has been revealed, this is not an insignificant thing to learn. Though we're still largely in the dark as to what the actual "lost kingdom" is. But all in good time. Things get a bit more interesting, visually speaking, from there, as we're treated to some colorful, monster-filled concept art.

Warner Bros.

We also get some shots of the actors behind-the-scenes during filming, seemingly having a wonderful time. Yes, this is a big, crazy superhero movie and it's nice to see people having fun with that concept. Returning director James Wan also seems to be having a blast. Why make another "Aquaman" movie unless you're going to have fun with it?

Warner Bros.

As we can see, Patrick Wilson is returning as Orm/Ocean Master, and he is having a blast. He also appears to be working with his brother, somewhat reluctantly, which is interesting given what happened in the last movie. Are we getting some Thor and Loki vibes here?