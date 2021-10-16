Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom First Look Takes Us Back Under The Sea

Get ready to swim to the Lost Kingdom with Aquaman! Jason Momoa is back as the title character in DC's superhero sequel, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Amid all the news coming out of DC FanDome this weekend, we got a first look at the new Aquaman movie, and it's here for your viewing pleasure.

No longer just a "Seinfeld" or "Entourage" punchline, Aquaman became the hero of the highest-grossing DC movie worldwide after his first film landed in December 2018. By the time "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" hits theaters, there will have been be a four-year gap between Aquaman movies. In the interim, Momoa has kept busy with his Apple TV+ show, "See," and other projects like "Dune," while director James Wan has returned to his horror roots with "Malignant."

The release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is still over a year away, but it's never too soon to start looking forward to it. As of today, Christmas 2022 has come early. Below, we've got your first look at "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."