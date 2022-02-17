The Batman Director Matt Reeves Wants To Create A 'Batverse' Of HBO Max Spin-Offs

WarnerMedia isn't wasting any time getting the ball rolling on HBO Max spinoffs ahead of "The Batman" opening in theaters, either. There are already series based around the GCPD and Penguin in the works at the company's streaming service, and it would come as little shock if Kravitz's Catwoman got her own HBO Max show down the line. (Kravitz, after all, is no stranger to the small screen, having starred in both HBO's "Big Little Lies" and Hulu's "High Fidelity.") That's on top of all the DCEU-based series or films that are being actively developed for HBO Max, including a "Black Canary" spinoff movie that has Jurnee Smollett reprising her role from "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)."

Admittedly, all this talk about spinoffs before "The Batman" has even premiered is enough to make your head spin, not least of all coming at a time when even major franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" are still trying to figure out how to make a shared universe of movies and streaming series work without sacrificing meaningful, basic storytelling. On the other hand, HBO Max's "Peacemaker" show has set an excellent example of how to take a one-note side character (in this case, John Cena's crude, violent, jingoistic antihero from "The Suicide Squad") and flesh them out into a three-dimensional protagonist who can carry their own series. It all comes down to execution, in other words, which is why I look forward to revisiting this conversation once the world has actually seen this three-hour crime saga that Reeves has been cooking up.

"The Batman" debuts in theaters on March 4, 2022.