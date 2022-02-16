How The Batman Reintroduces The Dark Knight's Sprawling Universe

The time has nearly come, dear reader. After years of waiting, "The Batman" is literally just around the corner. Tickets are already on sale and Robert Pattinson is gearing up for his debut as our new Dark Knight in director Matt Reeves' latest reboot of the franchise. This time, we're going to see Battinson in his early days as Gotham's sanctioned crimefighter in a world filled with villains and endless possibilities. And Reeves was very deliberate in how he chose to approach building out this new version of a familiar world.

In a recent cover story for Entertainment Weekly, we get some insight into how "The Batman" came together. This new version of Gotham City is described as "seedy, dark, and rain-soaked, the sun only visible at dusk." Reeves, per the publication, wanted "it to feel like it was a place where you could run into any character from the lore if you opened the right door." This is why so many characters from Batman's rogues gallery are included in this first movie alongside Paul Dano's Riddler, who is the main villain.

But many of these characters haven't reached their final forms, so to speak. Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz) hasn't become Catwoman yet, and Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin (Colin Farrell) isn't a major crime boss, nor is Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) commissioner. Reeves explained how he applied this to his take on Riddler and the universe in general: