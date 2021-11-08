Black Adam Producer Says Making The Character A Monster Is The Best Way To Honor Him

Dwayne Johnson has spent no less than the last decade and a half hyping up his impending "Black Adam" role as the most hard-edged antihero ever unleashed on unsuspecting audiences. But just in case that wasn't enough, this year's DC FanDome first look made sure to mix in a blend of animated concept art with live-action footage to show off just how seriously (and violently) the studio will be treating this immensely powerful character. Given the intensity of what we've seen so far, it's a little hard to believe that the original plan was for Black Adam to make his appearance in "Shazam!" (although that otherwise family-friendly movie still boasted a few surprisingly dark moments as well).

Regardless, Johnson and others involved with the production are making a point of hyping up Black Adam's mean streak as part of the appeal, which should please fans who may have worried that the project's long years of development purgatory may have sanded down all of the character's rough edges.

The Rock is a man on a mission these days. In addition to navigating his way through the ongoing family drama with "Fast & Furious" co-star Vin Diesel, the wrestler-turned-actor is also doing all he can to deliver on years of talk and turn Black Adam into a household name. Having collaborated with Johnson on several projects over the years, including "Black Adam," producer Hiram Garcia has firsthand knowledge of the lengths this film goes in order to do justice to the comic book character.