Vin Diesel Asks Dwayne Johnson To Return To Fast And Furious In The Weirdest Way Possible

Family: Can't live with 'em and can't live without 'em, am I right?

The "Fast & Furious" spin-off "Hobbs and Shaw" used a needle-drop of War's "Why Can't We Be Friends" as the focal point of its marketing. How quaint! That little clashing of egos simply pales in comparison to the ongoing real-life drama between former co-stars Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Whether you believe it's a carefully-calculated PR campaign (which, having lasted this long, would almost have to be considered worth all the nonsense) or simply yet another timeless example of Hollywood stars finding themselves unable to play nice with one another, this rivalry stretches back at least to the production of "The Fate of the Furious." The Rock fired the opening volley in this protracted war, referring to certain unnamed male co-stars as "candy asses" in a since-deleted Instagram post with heavy implications. Hilariously enough, Johnson recently circled back to that viral post with some regret, but went on to claim that it was almost "...as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note" for calling out Diesel so publicly.

Possibly in response to this latest attempt to reignite their simmering cold war, Vin Diesel then took to Instagram over the weekend to send out one of the most bizarrely passive aggressive posts you'll ever see from one popular actor to another. Check out the details below, because you really need to see this for yourself to believe it.