The Batman Director Matt Reeves Is Planning Movies About The Dark Knight's Villains

The world of "The Batman" is expanding. In their massive report detailing the recent moves being made at Warner Bros. with the DC brand, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Matt Reeves is currently discussing the potential for multiple "Batman" spinoffs based on the Caped Crusader's rogues gallery. While no projects have been greenlit yet (or are even past the discussion stage), Reeves is speaking with several writers and directors in order to expand the version of Gotham he introduced earlier this year.

Of course, we already know that Colin Farrell's Penguin will be getting his own spinoff series, but he won't be alone. Both movies and series are being pitched that involve well-known — and lesser-known — Batman villains, with three standing out in particular: Scarecrow, Professor Pyg, and Clayface.

The fact that these rogues are being discussed gives a very interesting picture of how Reeves might be planning to develop his version of Gotham. While "The Batman" had a realistic and gritty aesthetic, it was heightened in a way that felt almost uncanny. Introducing these villains could signal that Reeves isn't afraid to introduce more fantastical elements into his world, especially in the aftermath of the Riddler's flood.