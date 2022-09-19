The Scrapped Stephen King And DC Movies Mike Flanagan Almost Made

Recently, acclaimed horror director Mike Flanagan confirmed once and for all that a project of his never ended up getting the green light. While this is unfortunately common for all creatives in Hollywood, this one might be particularly sad for anyone who loved the director's 2019 film "Doctor Sleep," the official sequel to both the Stephen King novel and the Stanley Kubrick film "The Shining." While exact details of the movie are unknown, we do know that Flanagan wanted to make a prequel centering around the character of Dick Halloran (Scatman Crothers in "The Shining" and Carl Lumbly in "Doctor Sleep"). Given the amount of potential such a movie could have, this confirmation hit particularly hard for both King and Flanagan fans.

"We were SO CLOSE," wrote the director on Twitter in response to a piece of fan art by Adam Perocchi. "I'll always regret this didn't happen."

However, this wasn't the first intriguing project of Flanagan's that somehow didn't get the green light. He has been open about pitches that never made it to fruition in the past, with two, in particular, being especially heartbreaking for how promising they could have been. Hollywood, let this man make whatever he wants!