Mr. Harrigan's Phone Trailer: The Latest Stephen King Adaptation Heads To Netflix

The Stephen King adaptation renaissance is showing no signs of slowing down, in large part thanks to Netflix, which has recently brought three of the author's short stories to our screens. Joining the streamer's library alongside Mike Flanagan's "Gerald's Game," Zak Hilditch's "1922," and Vincenzo Natali's "In The Tall Grass," Netflix has finally released a trailer for the upcoming film, "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," another movie based on a chilling story from the famed horror writer. This time around, the supernatural is clashing with one of the scariest concepts of all: growing up. The film comes from writer-director John Lee Hancock ("The Highwaymen," "The Little Things") and stars Jaeden Martell and Donald Sutherland in the lead roles.

Coming-of-age drama takes center stage in this story about Craig (Martell), a teenage boy befriending a reclusive billionaire (Sutherland as the titular Mr. Harrigan). They form a bond so strong that not even death can split them apart; Craig learns this the hard way when his elder companion passed away, and he accidentally stumbles upon a way to keep their connection alive. As you can probably imagine, a lot of bone-chilling consequences ensue, which involve more than a few bodies piling up as Craig grapples with the horrifying reality that he's stumbled into. So how exactly do these two break down the barriers of life and death? With — and bear with me here — an iPhone.