Mike Flanagan's Shining Prequel Has Been Scrapped, Box Office Failure Of Doctor Sleep To Blame

The connection to "The Shining" might've been both the best and worst thing "Doctor Sleep" had going for it. On paper, the 2019 film read like a surefire hit. It was a Stephen King adaptation arriving at a time when projects based on his work were more popular than ever, with an acclaimed filmmaker in Mike Flanagan ("Hush," "Gerald's Game") at the helm. Throw in Ewan McGregor as a traumatized older version of the kid who cried "Redrum" and an evil Rebecca Ferguson in a cool hat, and you've got a surefire recipe for success.

Or so it seemed. In truth, Warner Bros. might have hurt "Doctor Sleep" by playing up the fact it's a sequel to one of the famous horror movies ever made. Its trailers focused so much on the film's third act trip to the Overlook Hotel, they didn't really get across just how well Flanagan's movie works as a standalone story, all ties to "The Shining" aside. That's not just me yakking on with the benefit of hindsight, either. I recall having to convince some friends of mine "Doctor Sleep" is its own unique beast and not the nostalgia-driven follow-up its marketing presented it as.

Sadly, strong reviews from critics weren't enough to convince the masses this wasn't the case, either. "Doctor Sleep" made just under $72.4 million at the global box office against a $45 million budget. Flanagan has now confirmed the film's box office performance was bad enough to kill the "Shining" prequel/spinoff movie he was working on — one with would've delved into the untold history of the Dick Hallorann character.