Midnight Club Teaser: Spooky Mike Flanagan Series Toasts The Seen Or Unseen, Here Or Not Here

Details about the show are still being kept under wraps. However, we do know that "The Midnight Club" is not expected to be as grim or scary as other Flanagan works, instead being more kid-friendly. Flanagan revealed this when he first announced the show, saying it was "an honor to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike." The 1994 novel will not be the only Pike work adapted in the series, although other inspirations have yet to be revealed. That being said, we can expect various spooky stories to be told, per the show's official logline:

At a manor with a mysterious history, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories — and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond.

We also know that the titular club will be joined by very familiar faces. As is expected with Flanagan works, his previous collaborators will make appearances throughout the show, with many of them coming from "Midnight Mass;" Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, and Matt Biedel were previously announced to have been cast alongside Cymone. Finally, horror icon Heather Langenkamp is expected to play a big role in the show as the doctor who runs the hospital where the Midnight Club gathers.

As a bonus, Flanagan shared a spooky poster for the series on Twitter:

"The Midnight Club" released October 7, 2022, on Netflix. In the meantime, cheers to those before, to those after, to us now, and to those beyond.